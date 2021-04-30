Parramatta Eels wary of Bulldogs’ ‘confidence high’ ahead of Saturday grudge match

The Parramatta Eels and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs are set to renew their 80s rivalry in a Saturday night clash.

Eels centre Marata Niukore told James Willis the club are not underestimating the Bulldogs’ “confidence high” following their first win of the season last week.

“We definitely can’t take this game lightly, nor any other game during the season.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Meanwhile, Bulldogs backrower Corey Wadell agreed “100 per cent” with James that the team need to take their game to another level when coming up against the Eels.

“They’re a real power team, and we know that – we’ve done a lot of video on them.

“They’ve got some big boys, but if we can take that power away from them and do what we do well … we’ll match it with them, I have no doubt.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Parramatta Eels, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs/Official websites