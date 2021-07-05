2GB
Parks and beaches ‘the safest place to be’, NSW Health Minister stresses

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
BRAD HAZZARDcovid-19lockdown
Article image for Parks and beaches ‘the safest place to be’, NSW Health Minister stresses

Health authorities are emphasising outdoor settings have little risk of transmission, after locked down Sydneysiders took advantage of a sunny weekend.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told Jim Wilson it’s still “too early to say” whether lockdown can end on Friday as expected.

Responding to concerns about large numbers of people attending parks and beaches, Mr Hazzard stressed such locations are of least concern.

“Being outside is by far and away the safest place to be.

“Sometimes being inside with your family, particularly visiting someone who for example is in isolation, is actually really, really dangerous for the rest of the community.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest

Image: Getty

HealthNewsNSW
