Parents reminded of COVID safe practices as school goes back
NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell is urging parents to maintain social distancing as students return to school.
She told Ben Fordham there is extra cleaning at schools to ensure children are COVID safe.
“We’re also asking adults to keep that social distancing in place.
“We had a good term two, we had a lot of parents listening to the advice and that’s what we hope will continue during Term 3.”
Image: Getty