Parents ‘naive to the reality’ of internet predators

The federal government has committed to cracking down on pedophilia and online grooming as part of the $1.66 billion 2020 Cyber Security Strategy.

Former police officer and cyber safety expert Susan McLean told Jim Wilson parents haven’t yet fully grasped the risk internet predators pose.

While the crackdown is welcomed, she warned in many cases the damage has already been done.

“It still annoys me, angers me, that some parents still are so naive to the reality of the online world.”

“There’s no such thing as a safe app.

“If it’s popular with children, pedophiles will be there too.

“Every single app in existence I would probably have an example of a child being groomed on.”

