Parents must send kids to school despite outbreak risks

From next Monday, students in NSW must return to school full-time.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell was adamant parents must not keep their children at home without due cause.

“Rolls will be marked as per normal and unexplained absences will be followed up,” Ms Mitchell said.

“You should be at school as long as you are well.”

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says cases emerging in schools are to be expected, and “we just have to accept” schools in areas with a high concentration of cases will need to be on high alert.

Individual schools are likely to face closures in the weeks and months ahead.

“We don’t ever want to see a situation where all schools are closed,” the Premier said.

NSW has recorded two new cases overnight from 5,300 tests.

Both cases are from a known source and were in quarantine after arriving from overseas.

