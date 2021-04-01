Parents encouraged to pick the ‘different option’ for guaranteed careers

The NSW Opposition are demanding more investment in skills as the state grapples with a shortage of trade apprentices.

Shadow skills minister Jihad Dib told Clinton Maynard the Coalition government has been “cutting away at” TAFE, but also agreed parents have the wrong attitude towards trades.

“I was the principal of a boys’ school, and I’d have to have lots of conversations with parents.

“It really came down to ‘you should have your child doing the thing that one, they’re good at, and two, that they’re going to enjoy’.

“TAFE is not a lesser option, it’s just a different option.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty