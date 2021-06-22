Paramedic pay rise ‘not nearly enough’ to end strike action

The 2021-22 NSW Budget has included a 2.5 per cent pay rise for paramedics, just above inflation, but ambos are continuing their industrial action.

Health Services Union vice president Steve Fraser told Jim Wilson the rate is “not nearly enough”, instead lobbying for a temporary 4.7 per cent increase to account for last year’s pay freeze.

“It’s good in the sense that finally we’ve got the government recognising the importance of the people that are actually providing services.

“But … 2.5 just takes us back to the system that made us the lowest paid paramedics in Australia.

“I can’t rule out further industrial action, but paramedics don’t want to do that.”

