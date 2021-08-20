Paralympic team leader Danni Di Toro previews Australia’s chances in Tokyo

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games kick off next Tuesday, August 24.

Paralympic table tennis player Danni Di Toro told James Willis she’s “relieved, proud and excited” to see the Games going ahead.

After moving from tennis to table tennis six years ago, Di Toro believes a full decade of work will put her “at a level where I feel like I’m able to … be in the same place that I was with tennis”.

“I’m a long way off, but for me this is a really great opportunity to spend time on the table, with the people who do it the best.

“It’s an incredible learning opportunity.”

Image: Phil Cole/Getty Images