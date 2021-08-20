2GB
Paralympic team leader Danni Di Toro previews Australia’s chances in Tokyo

2 hours ago
James Willis
Danni Di ToroParalympic Gamestable tennisTokyo 2020
The 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games kick off next Tuesday, August 24.

Paralympic table tennis player Danni Di Toro told James Willis she’s “relieved, proud and excited” to see the Games going ahead.

After moving from tennis to table tennis six years ago, Di Toro believes a full decade of work will put her “at a level where I feel like I’m able to … be in the same place that I was with tennis”.

“I’m a long way off, but for me this is a really great opportunity to spend time on the table, with the people who do it the best.

“It’s an incredible learning opportunity.”

Press PLAY below to hear her full Paralympic preview

Image: Phil Cole/Getty Images

