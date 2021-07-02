Panthers vs Eels: Brad Fittler explains his tip for the Battle of the West

Locked down under the NRL’s level four restrictions, NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler is “very disappointed” he can’t attend tonight’s Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels game.

Freddy told Jim Wilson the Western Sydney grudge match “would’ve been spectacular” with a full crowd.

“Both teams are actually missing one of their key players.

“I tipped Parramatta the other day … they’re on a bit more momentum.”

