Panthers vs Eels: Brad Fittler explains his tip for the Battle of the West

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
BRAD FITTLERParramatta EelsPenrith Panthersrugby league featured
Article image for Panthers vs Eels: Brad Fittler explains his tip for the Battle of the West

Locked down under the NRL’s level four restrictions, NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler is “very disappointed” he can’t attend tonight’s Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels game.

Freddy told Jim Wilson the Western Sydney grudge match “would’ve been spectacular” with a full crowd.

“Both teams are actually missing one of their key players.

“I tipped Parramatta the other day … they’re on a bit more momentum.”

Press PLAY below to hear how Freddy thinks the game will unfold

 

Jim Wilson
Rugby LeagueSports
