Panthers coach welcomes week off ahead of preliminary finals

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary is embracing the extra week to prepare after the club secured their spot in the preliminary finals.

The Panthers players won’t gather formally to watch the semi finals, but Mr Cleary “might give them a bit of homework”.

He told Mark Levy and Brad Fittler he’s glad for the break, as a lot of his players need to be rested after an intense minor Premiership campaign.

“No one’s ever lost on their week off.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Penrith Panthers/Official website

