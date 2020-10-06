Panthers coach welcomes week off ahead of preliminary finals
Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary is embracing the extra week to prepare after the club secured their spot in the preliminary finals.
The Panthers players won’t gather formally to watch the semi finals, but Mr Cleary “might give them a bit of homework”.
He told Mark Levy and Brad Fittler he’s glad for the break, as a lot of his players need to be rested after an intense minor Premiership campaign.
“No one’s ever lost on their week off.”
Image: Penrith Panthers/Official website