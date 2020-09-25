Panthers coach embraces his club’s rags to riches stories

Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary has paid tribute to his players’ humble beginnings as the team prepares for the finals.

In revealing interviews with The Daily Telegraph, several of the players from low socioeconomic backgrounds explained how stereotypes levelled at them by schoolmates fuelled their drive to succeed.

Mr Cleary told James Willis the players’ rags-to-riches stories “absolutely” help define the character of the club, which he said is deeply connected to the community.

“These guys in particular are very proud of their roots, and the struggles that a lot of the boys have had to come through.

“That’s Penrith and Western Sydney through-and-through.”

Image: Penrith Panthers/Official website