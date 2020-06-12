2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Panthers captain admits underestimating six-again ‘..

Panthers captain admits underestimating six-again ‘could be costly’

2 mins ago
James Willis
James TamouPenrith Panthersrugby league featured

Penrith Panthers captain James Tamou says his team are “trying to do [their] best to adapt” to the six-again rule change.

The Panthers are hoping to avoid another one-sided blowout in tonight’s clash with the Parramatta Eels.

Mr Tamou told James Willis the rule change was having a big impact on the team both on and off the field.

“We were kind of joking around at training that we’re trying to take a meal out of our day, just so we’re not too heavy on game day.

“Obviously you don’t want to be carrying any extra weight, lugging around in the middle there, because it could be costly.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Penrith Panthers/Official website

James Willis
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873