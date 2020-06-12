Panthers captain admits underestimating six-again ‘could be costly’

Penrith Panthers captain James Tamou says his team are “trying to do [their] best to adapt” to the six-again rule change.

The Panthers are hoping to avoid another one-sided blowout in tonight’s clash with the Parramatta Eels.

Mr Tamou told James Willis the rule change was having a big impact on the team both on and off the field.

“We were kind of joking around at training that we’re trying to take a meal out of our day, just so we’re not too heavy on game day.

“Obviously you don’t want to be carrying any extra weight, lugging around in the middle there, because it could be costly.”

Image: Penrith Panthers/Official website