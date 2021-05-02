Overworked paramedics struggling to respond to triple-zero calls

The government is being urged to invest in paramedic services as many ambulances are overwhelmed by triple-zero calls.

Ben Fordham has received an email from a paramedic who wrote: “we feel like no-one is in control of the ship”.

On one day last week, only 14 ambulances were available to cover 61 triple-zero calls between the northern beaches and the southern highlands.

Health Services Union Secretary Gerard Hayes told Ben Fordham the service is understaffed.

“We can compare 22,000 police, 10,000 firies and we’ve got 3500 operational paramedics.

“I just tend to think that government’s of the view that protecting property is more important than protecting people.”

Image: Getty