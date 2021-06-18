2GB


  Home
  News
  • Overcoming isolation: $300,000 success story saves 27..

Overcoming isolation: $300,000 success story saves 27 young lives and counting

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
childrenHumpty Dumpty FoundationLocal HeroesPaul Francis
Article image for Overcoming isolation: $300,000 success story saves 27 young lives and counting

Over 30 years, the Humpty Dumpty Foundation has supported more the 440 hospitals and health services nationally to upgrade pediatric and maternity equipment.

Founder Paul Francis told Jim Wilson “a lot of generous people” have made it possible to get sick children urgent care, especially in remote areas, without them waiting for evacuation flights.

“So many kids are alive today because of our supporters.”

A $300,000 transport incubator is one of the charity’s biggest success stories, saving 27 lives and counting.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

To support the Humpty Dumpty Foundation, click HERE.

Jim Wilson
CharityHealthNews
