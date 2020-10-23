Over a hundred Aussies touch down in Darwin as part of repatriation flights
A plane carrying about 160 vulnerable Australians from the UK has landed in Darwin.
It’s the first of eight government-funded repatriation flights for those with special circumstances who have been unable to get home.
The passengers will spend two weeks in quarantine in the Northern Territory.
Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne told Deborah Knight the second flight will arrive from New Delhi next week.
“The flights are scheduled to complement the quarantine periods.”
Image: Getty