Over a billion dollars dedicated to saving lives on NSW roads

The Commonwealth and state governments have together dedicated $1.02 billion to improving dangerous and congested roads across the state.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance told Mark Levy more than three quarters of the funding will be spent saving lives in regional communities.

“We always focus on the big projects, but sometimes it’s the smaller projects, small intersection upgrades in and around our suburbs, which can make the world of difference to people.”

The intersection and road upgrades are expected to employ 5500 people, and will begin immediately.

“During the times we’re living in at the moment, the best way to create a job is use public money to do it.”

