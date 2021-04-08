2GB
Over 50s reassured of AstraZeneca vaccine’s safety after ‘very cautious’ advice

14 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Nick Talley
Article image for Over 50s reassured of AstraZeneca vaccine’s safety after ‘very cautious’ advice

Australians over the age of 50 are being reassured the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe after Scott Morrison announced the vaccine isn’t recommended for younger people.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has investigated a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clotting in a small number of recipients.

The renewed advice came after the British authorities recommended the AstraZeneca vaccine not be given to adults under 30.

Medical Journal of Australia Editor Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham the government has made a “courageous” decision.

“It’s extremely rare.

“I think the federal government is being very, very cautious.

“If you’ve had the first dose with no reaction please have your second dose of the AstraZeneca.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

