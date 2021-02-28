2GB
Outrage over ‘absolute insult’ to Sydney nurses

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Gerard HayesNSW Health
Article image for Outrage over ‘absolute insult’ to Sydney nurses

Frontline health staff will have to pay for their own parking at state hospitals after NSW Health announced an end to the arrangement from April 5.

Free parking was made available to health workers in April of 2020.

Health Services Union Secretary Gerard Hayes told Ray Hadley the government needs to be held to account.

“It’s just an absolute insult to all the health workers who have gone to the wall.”

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
