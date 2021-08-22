2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 2GB online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Outdoor mask mandate explained: Police Minister defines exercise

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
David Elliott
Article image for Outdoor mask mandate explained: Police Minister defines exercise

NSW Police Minister David Elliott has clarified the outdoor mask mandate coming into effect across the state today.

Residents across NSW are required to wear a mask outdoors, except for when exercising.

Mr Elliott told Ben Fordham masks don’t need to be worn for “strenuous exercise” in hotspot LGAs, however outside of the areas of concern casual exercise is an exemption to the mandate.

“Any exercise, you’re okay to walk without your mask.”

Press PLAY below to hear the rules explained

 

Image: Getty/Jenny Evans

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873