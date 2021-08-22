Outdoor mask mandate explained: Police Minister defines exercise

NSW Police Minister David Elliott has clarified the outdoor mask mandate coming into effect across the state today.

Residents across NSW are required to wear a mask outdoors, except for when exercising.

Mr Elliott told Ben Fordham masks don’t need to be worn for “strenuous exercise” in hotspot LGAs, however outside of the areas of concern casual exercise is an exemption to the mandate.

“Any exercise, you’re okay to walk without your mask.”

