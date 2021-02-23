2GB
Outback kids take the plunge to learn lifesaving skills

2 hours ago
Article image for Outback kids take the plunge to learn lifesaving skills

Wagga Wagga is far from the salty east-coast surf but that hasn’t stopped its kids learning fundamental lifesaving skills. 

Royal Lifesaving NSW has launched the Outback Lifesavers program, which gives kids in rural areas the opportunity to access essential swimming and lifesaving programs.

“Fundamentally, it’s about getting wet and having fun and learning some essential skills with your friends and your mates,” General Manager Craig Roberts told Deborah Knight.

“But more importantly, kids get to learn some important information about rivers and the ways in which they are different from [other] … environments,”

Mr Roberts said the program will include teaching children how to survive in emergency situations and how to help others.

“It’s been very well received by the Wagga Wagga community.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty

