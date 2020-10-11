‘Out of control’ tourists trespass on canola farmers’ land

Canola farmers are asking tourists to behave responsibly when visiting their canola fields.

Berrima farmer Peter Brooks told Ben Fordham there were up to 60 cars parked outside his property last weekend.

But he said some tourists have been trespassing.

“Really happy for them to pull up safely on the side of the road, take a photo from the fence.

“But last weekend was a bit out of control.

“When we tightened a few things up they took the mesh off the fence, it’s all about getting that perfect shot.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty