‘Our people don’t deserve this’: Sydney mayor slams ‘ridiculous’ state rules

A Sydney mayor has slammed Victoria’s ‘traffic light’ approach to borders as many remain locked out of the state.

The Victorian Premier had downgraded 25 Greater Sydney local government areas from red zones, allowing stranded Victorians to return home.

Blacktown City, Burwood, Canada Bay City, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield City, Inner West, Liverpool City, Parramatta City and Strathfield remain red zones.

Cumberland City Council Mayor Steve Christou told Ben Fordham premiers shouldn’t be allowed to close borders.

“Quite frankly, it’s ridiculous and it’s an episode from ‘Yes Minister’.

“Our people don’t deserve this, the people of Sydney don’t deserve this.”

Image: Getty/Diego Fedele