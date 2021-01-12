2GB
Opposition ‘hedging bets’ with Pfizer amid AstraZeneca efficacy concerns

5 hours ago
Chris Smith
Anthony AlbaneseAstraZenecaCOVID-19 vaccinepfizer
Article image for Opposition ‘hedging bets’ with Pfizer amid AstraZeneca efficacy concerns

The federal government is being urged to reconsider the prominence of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Australia’s rollout plan.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been found to have an efficacy of 62 per cent in clinical trials, too low to achieve herd immunity according to medical experts.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese told Chris Smith the findings reinforce the need to obtain significantly more doses of the more effective Pfizer vaccine.

“It’s why we’ve argued … that we should be hedging our bets, and should have six horses in the race rather than just a few.

“The impact of this, Chris, is not just a health impact, there’s the mental health impact [and] the economic impact as well.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Chris Smith
AustraliaHealthNews
