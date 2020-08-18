2GB
‘Open for business’: Push for Sydneysiders to support the CBD

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
businesscovid-19Kathryn O'Regan

The Sydney Business Chamber is telling Sydneysiders businesses in the CBD are “open for business”.

Kathryn O’Regan, the executive director of the Sydney Business Chamber, said there’s a “steady flow” of foot traffic slowly returning to central Sydney.

“There’s a little bit more confidence happening with business and with customers,” she said.

“It has been challenging. Those businesses that have put their COVID safe plans in place are doing a great job.

“There will be businesses that don’t survive.”

Image: Getty

