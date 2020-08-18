‘Open for business’: Push for Sydneysiders to support the CBD

The Sydney Business Chamber is telling Sydneysiders businesses in the CBD are “open for business”.

Kathryn O’Regan, the executive director of the Sydney Business Chamber, said there’s a “steady flow” of foot traffic slowly returning to central Sydney.

“There’s a little bit more confidence happening with business and with customers,” she said.

“It has been challenging. Those businesses that have put their COVID safe plans in place are doing a great job.

“There will be businesses that don’t survive.”

Image: Getty