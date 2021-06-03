‘One step too far’: Peter V’landys addresses reports of falling out with Phil Gould

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys has addressed reports he and NRL commentator Phil Gould have had a falling out.

The NRL crackdown on high-tackles has angered some players, commentators and fans, including Gould.

ARL Commission boss Peter V’landys told Ben Fordham the reports aren’t true.

“We certainly had a robust debate when he came to my office but to say it was a fall out I think is gone one step too far.

“Like any robust debate we walked away and we walked away on good terms.”

