‘One step too far’: Peter V’landys addresses reports of falling out with Phil Gould
ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys has addressed reports he and NRL commentator Phil Gould have had a falling out.
The NRL crackdown on high-tackles has angered some players, commentators and fans, including Gould.
ARL Commission boss Peter V’landys told Ben Fordham the reports aren’t true.
“We certainly had a robust debate when he came to my office but to say it was a fall out I think is gone one step too far.
“Like any robust debate we walked away and we walked away on good terms.”
Press PLAY below to hear the full interview