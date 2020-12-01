One of Australia’s biggest exporters says trade war has gotten out of hand

One of Australia’s biggest exporters and legendary grain farmer the government needs to work to resolve trade tensions with China.

Tensions have escalated in recent days between Australia and China after a photoshopped image of an Australian soldier was posted online.

Chinese officials are still refusing to speak with their Australian counterparts.

Roger Fletcher told Ben Fordham China is their biggest customer.

“Governments have got to be able to work together and its got out of hand, I think, on both sides.”

