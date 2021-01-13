2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • One Nation leader slams ‘insulting’..

One Nation leader slams ‘insulting’ move to rename Coon cheese

3 hours ago
Luke Grant
Coonpolitical correctness
Article image for One Nation leader slams ‘insulting’ move to rename Coon cheese

Coon cheese owners Saputo Dairy revealed the brand will be named ‘Cheer’ from July, causing strong backlash from many members of the public.

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham said the move was “insulting” to customers and brand founder Edward William Coon.

“The company says they’re trying to be good corporate citizens but you’d have to say they’re good corporate dills,” he told Luke Grant.

“It’s an insult to their customers, it’s completely unnecessary, it’s confusing.

“That’s the way many of these woke companies have gone,” said Mr Latham. “It’ll probably be another case of the slogan ‘go woke, go broke’.”

Press PLAY below to hear Mark Latham’s comments in full

Luke Grant
BusinessNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873