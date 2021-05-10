Olympics support staff aged 50+ given Pfizer ‘red carpet treatment’

Despite reports Australian athletes, coaches and crew would be designated a vaccine based on their age, Jim Wilson has revealed otherwise.

In an arrangement he described as “completely unacceptable”, Jim Wilson has been made aware a coach aged 50 plus – whose athlete has not yet even qualified for the Tokyo Olympics – has received her first dose.

“My source revealed she got the Pfizer jab, and so did basically the entire support staff and team members.

“Over 50s have been told to … be content with AstraZeneca, but apparently if you’re linked with the Australian Olympic Team they’ll roll out the red carpet and give you the prized Pfizer treatment.”

Image: Getty