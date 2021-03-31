Olympic Park ‘left for dead’ as ‘socialist experiment’ leaves behind a ghost town
There are calls for the private sector to move into Olympic Park as it’s left empty with a lack of events to keep it thriving.
Western Sydney Leadership Dialogue Chairman Christopher Brown told Ben Fordham private enterprises are needed to revive the area.
“This can’t just be a socialist experiment.
“Both governments have left it for dead.
“We need life in this place.”
Image: Getty/Cameron Spencer