Olympic Park ‘left for dead’ as ‘socialist experiment’ leaves behind a ghost town

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
CHRISTOPHER BROWNOlympic ParkWestern Sydney Leadership Dialogue
Article image for Olympic Park ‘left for dead’ as ‘socialist experiment’ leaves behind a ghost town

There are calls for the private sector to move into Olympic Park as it’s left empty with a lack of events to keep it thriving.

Western Sydney Leadership Dialogue Chairman Christopher Brown told Ben Fordham private enterprises are needed to revive the area.

“This can’t just be a socialist experiment.

“Both governments have left it for dead.

“We need life in this place.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Cameron Spencer 

Ben Fordham
LocalNewsNSW
