Olympic champion shares the key to building resilience when we need it most

Winter Olympian Alisa Camplin is using what she’s learned in her highs and lows as an athlete to teach everyday Australians how to be more resilient.

Ms Camplin told Deborah Knight her success lay in “controlling and maximising my mind as well as my body”.

“I got a bronze in 2006, and for me that was just as shiny as the gold was, because I had to learn and grow so much, and find so much courage.”

The freestyle aerial skiing gold medalist has developed a ‘resilience toolkit’ in collaboration with AIA Vitality to help Aussies improve their emotional intelligence in the workplace.

Free lessons touch on skills such as empathy, impulse control and realistic optimism.

“We get physios and doctors to help us when we break a bone, but my word, did my life change when I had a psychologist.

“If we can strengthen the resilience and the wellbeing for all Australians, our entire country’s going to perform more sustainably over time.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

The Alisa Camplin-AIA Vitality workplace resilience toolkit is available HERE.

Image: Getty