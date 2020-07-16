Olympian relives the infamous 1972 Munich Massacre

Commonwealth and Olympic swimmer Karen Stephenson née Moras is celebrating the 50th anniversary of her gold trifecta in Edinburgh.

At the 1970 Commonwealth Games, at just 16 years old, Karen won gold in 200m, 400m, and 800m Freestyle, and even broke her own world record.

In her short career as an Olympic athlete, she struggled against the dizzy altitude of New Mexico then witnessed a terrorist attack four years later, at the age of 18.

She shared with Jim Wilson her experience of the aftermath of the Munich Massacre, where nine members of the Israeli Olympic team were taken hostage and two others were killed by Palestinian terrorists.

“The village that’s always a wonderful place for competitors turned into a military base.

“We had armed soldiers with machine guns at each end of our corridors.

“The decision was made that we didn’t want a political statement to affect the Olympics, and so as a group we decided to compete.

“But it was difficult, seeing those wreaths for the 11 Israelis on the fence, going past that every day.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Walt Disney Television/Getty Images