Official advice: Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine?

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Robert Booy
Article image for Official advice: Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Health officials have released advice for pregnant women ahead of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists is advising pregnant women against getting the COVID-19 vaccine due to insufficient data and a low number of cases in Australia.

Pregnant women have not been part of earlier trials for the vaccines.

University of Sydney Immunisation Expert Professor Robert Booy told Ben Fordham more testing is required before pregnant women can be given the vaccine.

“It’s not that we think it’s not safe, it’s just that it hasn’t been tested widely in pregnant women yet.

“The real-world experience will tell us, within a month or two, that millions of pregnant women have had the vaccine and probably had it very safely.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaHealthNews
