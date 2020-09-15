Off-duty cop arrests alleged schoolgirl attacker
A police officer on his way home has arrested a man wanted for questioning over two alleged separate incidents involving school girls in Sydney’s west.
In one incident, an 11-year-old girl was walking from school in Auburn when a man pushing a bike put her in a headlock.
She was able to struggle free and run home.
In a second incident, a 17-year-old girl was grabbed around the waist in Lidcombe.
The officer has driven past a man matching the description, and police say he is being questioned.
Image: Getty