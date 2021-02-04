2GB
Oatlands crash: Mark Latham appeals for golf club to green light memorial

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Mark Latham has appealed to the Oatlands Golf Club to allow for a memorial to be built in honour of the four children killed by an out-of-control ute.

The families want to build a tribute on the site the children died, but the golf club is yet to make a decision.

The NSW One Nation Leader told Ben Fordham the club should approve it.

“Do the appropriate and compassionate thing and allow this memorial to be built.

“It’s right on the edge of their property, it wouldn’t affect the golfers at all.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

