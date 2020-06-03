2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Nurses union defends wage freeze fight

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Brett Holmes

The NSW Nurses & Midwives Association is defending their stance against the public sector wage freeze as it’s taken to the Industrial Relations Commission.

The NSW Treasurer argues during this tough economic period where many are going without, the money that usually goes to a scheduled pay increase could be better spent to boost the economy.

The government has escalated the proposal to the Industrial Relations Commission after the pay freeze was voted down in parliament.

NSW Nurses & Midwives Association General Secretary Brett Holmes told Ben Fordham they disagree with the government.

“The benefit of a 2.5 per cent pay increase will deliver a return to the economy of $3 billion over the four years.

“And that money gets to be spent right across New South Wales.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
MoneyNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873