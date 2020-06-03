Nurses union defends wage freeze fight

The NSW Nurses & Midwives Association is defending their stance against the public sector wage freeze as it’s taken to the Industrial Relations Commission.

The NSW Treasurer argues during this tough economic period where many are going without, the money that usually goes to a scheduled pay increase could be better spent to boost the economy.

The government has escalated the proposal to the Industrial Relations Commission after the pay freeze was voted down in parliament.

NSW Nurses & Midwives Association General Secretary Brett Holmes told Ben Fordham they disagree with the government.

“The benefit of a 2.5 per cent pay increase will deliver a return to the economy of $3 billion over the four years.

“And that money gets to be spent right across New South Wales.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview