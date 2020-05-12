Nurses get long-awaited acknowledgement from Australia’s top office

It’s International Nurses Day and the importance of nurses has never been more evident than it is in the current climate.

CEO of the Australian College of Nursing Kylie Ward told Deborah Knight nurses don’t do it for the credit, but are grateful for the acknowledgment.

“Nurses don’t actually go out to look for this attention.

“We appreciate it and it is very humbling, but when we choose to be a nurse it’s all about the therapeutic relationship that we have, and the difference we make to our patients and communities.”

Ms Ward said Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Health Minister Greg Hunt are the first in their positions in Australia’s history to acknowledge nurses on International Nurses Day.

“It is a great day because when our leaders acknowledge us, it means that, to get equity and representation and to get a seat at the table where decisions are made, people sit up and listen.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty