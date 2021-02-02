Nurses fear general practice backlog without expanded vaccine authorisation
Nurses are urging the government to speed up the COVID-19 vaccine rollout by authorising them to administer it without a medical order.
Australian Primary Health Care Nurses Association (APNA) President Karen Booth told Jim Wilson under the current funding model, patients will need to see a GP before seeing the nurse.
“It’s a new vaccine, so there is some sense of anxiety around giving [it] out.
“It has the potential to slow things down at a very busy time of the year.
“[Patients] are catching up on last year … and we don’t want people to not be able to see the GP when they need important health issues looked at.”
Image: Getty