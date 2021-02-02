2GB
Nurses fear general practice backlog without expanded vaccine authorisation

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
COVID-19 vaccineKaren Boothnurses
Article image for Nurses fear general practice backlog without expanded vaccine authorisation

Nurses are urging the government to speed up the COVID-19 vaccine rollout by authorising them to administer it without a medical order.

Australian Primary Health Care Nurses Association (APNA) President Karen Booth told Jim Wilson under the current funding model, patients will need to see a GP before seeing the nurse.

“It’s a new vaccine, so there is some sense of anxiety around giving [it] out.

“It has the potential to slow things down at a very busy time of the year.

“[Patients] are catching up on last year … and we don’t want people to not be able to see the GP when they need important health issues looked at.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNews
