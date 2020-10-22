2GB
Nurses and midwives target Macquarie St with ‘very vocal, very angry’ protest

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
NSW Nurses and Midwives’ AssociationprotestsPUBLIC SERVANTSwage freeze

Health workers have gathered again today outside NSW Parliament to express their outrage after the government “reneged on their promise” to deliver a 2.5 per cent pay rise.

Jim Wilson believes the wage freeze is “a cop-out” and “simply unfair”.

NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Sydney branch secretary Debbie Ross was one of the self-described “very vocal and very angry” protesters, and told Jim health workers won’t let up pressure on the Berejiklian government any time soon.

Debbie Ross (top right) was one of the experienced nurses who took the fight to Macquarie St today

“This could still take months.

“We’re going to continue fighting it and making lots of noise, because we could be facing this all again next year.

“The Treasurer’s already alluded to reviewing the government’s wage policy.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Supplied

