Nurses and midwives target Macquarie St with ‘very vocal, very angry’ protest

Health workers have gathered again today outside NSW Parliament to express their outrage after the government “reneged on their promise” to deliver a 2.5 per cent pay rise.

Jim Wilson believes the wage freeze is “a cop-out” and “simply unfair”.

NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Sydney branch secretary Debbie Ross was one of the self-described “very vocal and very angry” protesters, and told Jim health workers won’t let up pressure on the Berejiklian government any time soon.

“This could still take months.

“We’re going to continue fighting it and making lots of noise, because we could be facing this all again next year.

“The Treasurer’s already alluded to reviewing the government’s wage policy.”

Image: Supplied