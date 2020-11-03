Nurses and midwives ‘flabbergasted’ by public sector wage cap

Frontline workers have been dealt another bitter blow, with the state government announcing plans to cap public sector wages.

The state budget will cap annual public sector wages growth at 1.5 per cent.

Jim Wilson said frontline workers deserve more.

“I think this is a disgrace. It’s a slap in the face.”

Brett Holmes, general secretary of the Nurses and Midwives Association, said it was a “bitter message” from the government.

“We are talking about people who have put their heart and soul in to the job and this is the reward the government gives them?

“They are flabbergasted, very disappointed to hear this is their future.”

Image: Getty