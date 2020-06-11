Nurse shares confronting story of first coronavirus patient

A nurse at the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic has shared the story of the first coronavirus patient she treated.

73-year-old Tom Woolfe was Georgie Allison’s first coronavirus patient.

When he came out of his induced coma and was taken off a ventilator, Tom asked the St Vincent’s Hospital ICU nurse a big question.

“He basically looked at me and said ‘am I going to die?'” Georgie told Ben Fordham.

“You’re heading in the right directions, Tom. You’re doing really well,” was her reply.

“I wasn’t absolutely sure that he was going to survive,” Georgie admitted.

