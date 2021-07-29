2GB
Nurse sacked for trying to salvage Pfizer doses going down the drain

6 hours ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
Healthcare Australia
A nurse vaccinating aged care residents has been sacked after she attempted to use up Pfizer doses that were going to waste.

Listener Christine contacted Ben Fordham Live with claims leftover Pfizer doses were being thrown out.

While working for Healthcare Australia, vaccinating people at a BUPA aged care facility in Dural, Christine decided to give the excess Pfizer doses to her sister and her nephews, one of whom is a frontline worker.

Ben Fordham says it is “beyond ridiculous” that Christine was sacked as a result.

“We will be fighting to make sure Christine gets her job back.”

