Nurse caught in the crossfire amid escalation in Sydney gang wars

A nurse has become the latest innocent person to be caught up in a crime wave sweeping south-west Sydney.

Detectives are searching for two men who fired shots into a townhouse complex in Auburn on Monday night.

A stray bullet shattered glass at a nearby hospital, giving a nurse a leg injury and narrowly missing striking her directly by less than a metre.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner David Hudson anticipates a “quick resolution” to the case.

He told Jim Wilson the feud between the Hamzy and Alameddine families is “certainly on our radar” in regard to this most recent shooting, but there are “a number of other conflicts that are currently ongoing in south western Sydney as well”.

“There will be a lot of police out there at the moment – I think the community should feel safe about that.”

Local MP Lynda Voltz has also moved to reassure her constituents, telling Jim there are a raft of measures police can implement to keep the community safer.

“There are drug prohibition orders, trialled at the moment in Bankstown … non-association orders, firearm prohibition orders, place restrictions.

“If you contact the police or my office, that’s how the police know where to target these tools.”

