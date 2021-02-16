2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Nurse caught in the crossfire amid escalation in Sydney gang wars

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
AlameddinesAuburnDave HudsonHamzyLynda VoltzSouth West Sydney
Article image for Nurse caught in the crossfire amid escalation in Sydney gang wars

A nurse has become the latest innocent person to be caught up in a crime wave sweeping south-west Sydney.

Detectives are searching for two men who fired shots into a townhouse complex in Auburn on Monday night.

A stray bullet shattered glass at a nearby hospital, giving a nurse a leg injury and narrowly missing striking her directly by less than a metre.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner David Hudson anticipates a “quick resolution” to the case.

He told Jim Wilson the feud between the Hamzy and Alameddine families is “certainly on our radar” in regard to this most recent shooting, but there are “a number of other conflicts that are currently ongoing in south western Sydney as well”.

“There will be a lot of police out there at the moment – I think the community should feel safe about that.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Local MP Lynda Voltz has also moved to reassure her constituents, telling Jim there are a raft of measures police can implement to keep the community safer.

“There are drug prohibition orders, trialled at the moment in Bankstown … non-association orders, firearm prohibition orders, place restrictions.

“If you contact the police or my office, that’s how the police know where to target these tools.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Jim Wilson
CrimeNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873