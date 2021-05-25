NSW’s highest-earning speed camera locations revealed

From speed cameras, to red light cameras, to mobile cameras, the highest revenue-earning locations in the state have been exposed.

CarExpert.com.au Managing Director Paul Maric revealed to Jim Wilson where Sydneysiders were getting pinged the most in 2020:

Westbound on Oxford Street, Darlinghurst (25,000 fines) Northbound on the Eastern Distributor, Darlinghurst (21,000 fines) Southbound on the Gold Coast Highway, Tweed Heads West (18,000 fines) WestConnex M4 East Tunnel, Croydon (18,000 fines) Westbound on the Great Western Highway, Mount Victoria (13,000 fines)

The removal of camera signage, he said, “defeats logic”.

Image: Getty