NSW’s highest-earning speed camera locations revealed

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Paul MaricROADSSPEED CAMERASTRAFFIC FINES
Article image for NSW’s highest-earning speed camera locations revealed

From speed cameras, to red light cameras, to mobile cameras, the highest revenue-earning locations in the state have been exposed.

CarExpert.com.au Managing Director Paul Maric revealed to Jim Wilson where Sydneysiders were getting pinged the most in 2020:

  1. Westbound on Oxford Street, Darlinghurst (25,000 fines)
  2. Northbound on the Eastern Distributor, Darlinghurst (21,000 fines)
  3. Southbound on the Gold Coast Highway, Tweed Heads West (18,000 fines)
  4. WestConnex M4 East Tunnel, Croydon (18,000 fines)
  5. Westbound on the Great Western Highway, Mount Victoria (13,000 fines)

The removal of camera signage, he said, “defeats logic”.

Press PLAY below to hear the full list of most lucrative locations

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
