2GB
NSW’s extra Pfizer doses ‘came from the future’: Energy Minister Angus Taylor

29 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Angus TaylorJoel FitzgibbonpfizerQuestion Timevaccine rollout
Article image for NSW’s extra Pfizer doses ‘came from the future’: Energy Minister Angus Taylor

The federal government has given assurances NSW has not been favoured over other states in the vaccine rollout.

NSW has been allocated a further 180,000 Pfizer doses, after the state government angered their federal counterparts by redistributing regional doses to Greater Sydney.

Deborah Knight pressed Energy Minister Angus Taylor to declare where the additional vaccines came from.

“There’s no change in allocation to the states, it’s just bringing them forward.

“They came from the future.”

The ‘future’ doses will be replaced when more supplies arrive on Australian shores.

“It sounds like magic, Deb, where they got those extra doses from,” Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon replied.

Press PLAY below to hear the full segment

To lighten the mood, Deborah Knight challenged the parliamentarians to reveal their fictional and celebrity lookalikes.

Angus’s team reckons he has some qualities in common with The Simpsons’ Principal Skinner, Manchester United soccer player Denis Irwin and former AFL player and coach Paul Roos.

Credit: Allsport Australia/ALLSPORT

Credit: Matthew Ashton/EMPICS via Getty Images

Joel’s team, meanwhile, sees their boss in Danger Mouse sidekick Penfold, and controversial fellow MP George Robert Christensen.

 

Deborah Knight
AustraliaHealthNewsNSWPolitics
