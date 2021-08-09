2GB
NSW Chief Psychiatrist shares his advice for locked down residents

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Dr Murray Wright
Article image for NSW Chief Psychiatrist shares his advice for locked down residents

NSW’s Chief Psychiatrist has provided his advice to millions of people currently struggling through lockdowns.

Dr Murray Wright told Ben Fordham we need to focus on managing stress during the pandemic.

“Quite frankly, this is the most challenging stressful experience most of us will ever face.

“There are some quite straightforward strategies that every single person can use.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Chief Psychiatrist’s advice

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSW
