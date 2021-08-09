NSW Chief Psychiatrist shares his advice for locked down residents
NSW’s Chief Psychiatrist has provided his advice to millions of people currently struggling through lockdowns.
Dr Murray Wright told Ben Fordham we need to focus on managing stress during the pandemic.
“Quite frankly, this is the most challenging stressful experience most of us will ever face.
“There are some quite straightforward strategies that every single person can use.”
Image: Getty