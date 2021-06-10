2GB
NSW woman’s death ‘likely linked’ to AstraZeneca vaccine

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
AstraZenecaCOVID-19 vaccine
A 52-year-old NSW woman has become the second Australian to die of complications related to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The woman suffered a “severe” blood clot in the brain, “likely to be linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine” according to the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Six other people have been diagnosed with blood clots this week, to a total of 48 cases in Australia since the rollout began.

The risk of clotting after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine is estimated to be four to six people in every million.

Press PLAY below to hear the latest

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNewsNSW
