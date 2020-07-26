NSW Water Minister adamant on protecting farmers from ‘crazy greenies’
NSW Water Minister Melinda Pavey has responded to calls for a detailed water registry amid an ongoing drought.
10.5 per cent of Australia’s water is foreign-owned but any details of further water ownership remain unclear.
Ms Pavey told Ben Fordham people still need to be protected.
“The problem I have is looking out for the small mum and dad farmers who don’t want their private details available for everybody.
“So that they don’t get crazy greenies out there going onto their properties, trespassing.”
