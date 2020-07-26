2GB
NSW Water Minister adamant on protecting farmers from ‘crazy greenies’

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Melinda Pavey

NSW Water Minister Melinda Pavey has responded to calls for a detailed water registry amid an ongoing drought.

10.5 per cent of Australia’s water is foreign-owned but any details of further water ownership remain unclear.

Ms Pavey told Ben Fordham people still need to be protected.

“The problem I have is looking out for the small mum and dad farmers who don’t want their private details available for everybody.

“So that they don’t get crazy greenies out there going onto their properties, trespassing.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

