NSW warned to brace for COVID-19 cases as virus spreads in QLD

NSW is being warned to expect coronavirus cases as authorities wait to see the effect of a Byron Bay hens party.

So far, NSW has recorded no locally acquired cases, but five Queensland cases have been linked to a hens party in Byron Bay.

Infectious Diseases and Immunology expert Nigel McMillan told Ben Fordham the infectious people were active in the community.

“I would expect you to see some numbers, hopefully small.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty