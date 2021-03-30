2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW warned to brace for COVID-19 cases as virus spreads in QLD

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
covid-19Nigel McMillan
Article image for NSW warned to brace for COVID-19 cases as virus spreads in QLD

NSW is being warned to expect coronavirus cases as authorities wait to see the effect of a Byron Bay hens party.

So far, NSW has recorded no locally acquired cases, but five Queensland cases have been linked to a hens party in Byron Bay.

Infectious Diseases and Immunology expert Nigel McMillan told Ben Fordham the infectious people were active in the community.

“I would expect you to see some numbers, hopefully small.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873