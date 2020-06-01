NSW Treasurer’s message to frontline workers as he pushes to freeze their pay

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has a message for nurses and other frontline workers as he makes a last-ditch appeal to freeze the wage of public servants.

Labor and the crossbench are planning to oppose the Government’s move, which would see many essential workers, including police, paramedics, and nurses, not receive the scheduled 2.5 per cent pay rise this year.

“I’d urge the upper house and, my crossbench colleagues, to consider the position of the NSW government,” Mr Perrotttet told Ben Fordham.

“It’s not an easy decision, I accept that, but I believe it’s the right decision.”

Nurse Cathy has called into Ben Fordham Live to challenge the Treasurer.

“We’re risking our lives, the lives of our families.

“What is the thanks you give to frontline workers?”

Mr Perrottet acknowledged that it is a decision that needs to be made to the benefit of the state.

“All nurses right across our state do an amazing job, we very much appreciate everything you have done.

“I’d love to get in a position, as quickly as possible, where we can provide extra pay rises for our nurses, our police, our teachers.

“You’re going to do an amazing job during this pandemic, we very much appreciate your service, but at the time that we’re in now, it makes it very challenging.”

