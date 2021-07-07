2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Treasurer reveals why he opposed a lockdown extension

6 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
Business FeaturedDominic Perrottet
Article image for Treasurer reveals why he opposed a lockdown extension

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet is assuring businesses the state government is working with the federal government, in a bid to secure additional support during the lockdown.

The state government is preparing to expand its business support package, but federal officials have rejected a request to bring back JobKeeper.

It’s been revealed Mr Perrottet opposed a lockdown extension in the crisis cabinet meeting.

The Treasurer told Ben Fordham he will keep pushing for additional aid, particularly for casual workers.

“It’s gonna be a difficult nine days. But my message is … the government has your back.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
BusinessMoneyNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873