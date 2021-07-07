Treasurer reveals why he opposed a lockdown extension

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet is assuring businesses the state government is working with the federal government, in a bid to secure additional support during the lockdown.

The state government is preparing to expand its business support package, but federal officials have rejected a request to bring back JobKeeper.

It’s been revealed Mr Perrottet opposed a lockdown extension in the crisis cabinet meeting.

The Treasurer told Ben Fordham he will keep pushing for additional aid, particularly for casual workers.

“It’s gonna be a difficult nine days. But my message is … the government has your back.”

